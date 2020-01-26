Special Traffic News Due to high wind , the following special traffic and transport arrangements have been implemented on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) HKLR, with details as shown below:

The speed limit of the HZMB HKLR is lowered from 100 km/h to 50 km/h.

The middle lanes of both bounds of the HZMB HKLR are closed.

The speed limit of the HZMB HKLR is lowered from 100 km/h to 50 km/h. The middle lanes of both bounds of the HZMB HKLR are closed. Trains no. G80/79 and G will not stop at Wuhan until further notice from 26 January onwards. Ticket sales for trains travelling between Hong Kong West Kowloon and Wuhan will not be available until further notice. Passengers who purchased train tickets to/from Wuhan and Hong Kong West Kowloon Station can get a full refund if required. This arrangement will be extended from 24 January until further notice. For further enquiries, please call High Speed Rail Ticketing and Customer Service Hotline Tel: 2120 0888.

Between 25th January and 28th January, to facilitate Tai Po Lam Tsuen Well-wishing Festival, police will implement traffic control and diversion including temporary road closures at Tai Po Tai Wo Road, Tolo Highway, Lam Kam Road and areas adjacent to Lam Tsuen, depending on the traffic situation and visitor flow. Meanwhile, speed limit at relevant section of Tolo Highway will be adjusted. Drivers should pay attention to traffic signs and speed limit, drive with care and obey instructions of police. Transport Department expects the traffic near Lam Tsuen will become congested at the material time, and advices visitors should use public transports and avoid driving to visit Lam Tsuen Well-wishing Festival.