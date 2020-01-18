(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 18 gennaio 2020

﻿

PM

Transport Department has launched the “HKeMobility” mobile applications for disseminating the latest traffic news. For major incidents, messages will also be sent through “GovHK Notifications”. Please download from Google Play or App Store.

Special Traffic News Due to heavy traffic, the following road sections are busy: – Prince Edward Road West (Tai Kok Tsui bound)

– Prince Edward Road East (Tai Kok Tsui bound) Motorists passing through the above section of road are advised to drive with utmost care and patience.

Traffic is busy now.

The only lane of the slip road leading from Kwai Chung Interchange Mei Foo bound to Container Port Road South which was closed due to traffic accident is re-opened to all traffic.

Part of the lanes of Kwai Chung Road Cheung Sha Wan bound near Lai King MTR Station which was closed due to traffic accident is re-opened to all traffic.

Due to heavy traffic, the following road sections are busy. – East Kowloon Way Tsim Sha Tsui bound

– Chatham Road North Tsim Sha Tsui bound Motorists passing through the above section of road are advised to drive with

utmost care and patience.

Due to watermain emergency works , the fast lane of Prince Edward Road East Kwun Tong bound near Choi Hung Estate is closed to all traffic.

Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

Due to watermain emergency works , the slow lane of Connaught Road Central Causeway Bay bound near Connaught Place is closed to all traffic.

Only remaining lanes are still available to motorists.

