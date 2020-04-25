DUAL TARGETING RNA NANOPARTICLES FOR EFFICIENT DELIVERY OF POLYMERIC SIRNA TO CANCER CELLS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 25 aprile 2020
A new dual-targeting polymeric siRNA nanoparticle (Dual-PSNP) was developed via multiple processes; rolling circle transcription, condensation, electrostatic deposition, and click chemistry. The Dual-PSNP showed significantly improved cancer specific intracellular delivery, gene knockdown efficacy, and apoptosis-mediated cytotoxicity through additive receptor-mediated interactions of the two ligands.
You have access to this article
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/xwDl4dXS_IM/D0CC01848A