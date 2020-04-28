DRUGS SEIZURE AFTER OPERATION IN BRADFORD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 28 aprile 2020

Class A drugs worth £150,000 have been seized after an operation in Bradford.

Officers stopped a Mercedes on Ransdale Road, on Tuesday 21 April and found drugs inside the vehicle.

Further enquiries led officers to another vehicle where more suspected drugs were found. In total approximately 4kg of suspected drugs were located.

Detective Superintendent Carl Galvin of Protective Services (Crime), said:

“This operation was part of Programme Precision – which is about everyone at West Yorkshire Police working with key partners to tackle serious and organised crime.”

Bradford man Rashid Ashraf, 40, of Ferndale Grove was charged with drugs related offences and offences under Proceeds of Crime Act legislation.

He was remanded in custody at court.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/drugs-seizure-after-operation-bradford