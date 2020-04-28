martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
Breaking News

PLANNING INSPECTORATE CASEWORK CONTINUES AS FIRST PILOT DIGITAL HEARING TO TAKE PLACE…

CORONAVIRUS, PROTEZIONE CIVILE: CALO DEI POSITIVI, AUMENTO DEI GUARITI

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: RISCHIO DI UN CONTAGIO DI RITORNO E’ MOLTO REALE

NOTA STAMPA – AUDIZIONE ARCURI, DOMANI ANTICIPATA ALLE ORE 9.30

CILE, PASTORALE DEL MONDO DEL LAVORO: I LAVORATORI AL TEMPO DEL COVID-19

IL PAPA ISTITUISCE LA FONDAZIONE VATICANA GIOVANNI PAOLO I

GOVERNMENT WANTS TO SPEED UP PROCESSING OF UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT APPLICATIONS

GUTTADAURO LA BRASCA: LETTERA APERTA A PAPA FRANCESCO

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH DUTCH FOREIGN MINISTER BLOK

CORONAVIRUS: CALABRIA (FI), REGALATO MASCHERINE A COMANDO POLIZIA LOCALE VIA CASSIA

Agenparl

DRUGS SEIZURE AFTER OPERATION IN BRADFORD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mar 28 aprile 2020

Class A drugs worth £150,000 have been seized after an operation in Bradford.

Officers stopped a Mercedes on Ransdale Road, on Tuesday 21 April and found drugs inside the vehicle.

Further enquiries led officers to another vehicle where more suspected drugs were found. In total approximately 4kg of suspected drugs were located.

Detective Superintendent Carl Galvin of Protective Services (Crime), said:

“This operation was part of Programme Precision – which is about everyone at West Yorkshire Police working with key partners to tackle serious and organised crime.”

Bradford man Rashid Ashraf, 40, of Ferndale Grove was charged with drugs related offences and offences under Proceeds of Crime Act legislation.

He was remanded in custody at court.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/drugs-seizure-after-operation-bradford

Post collegati

DRUGS SEIZURE AFTER OPERATION IN BRADFORD

Redazione

TWO NOVEL AROMATIC HYDROCARBONS: FACILE SYNTHESIS, PHOTOPHYSICAL PROPERTIES AND APPLICATIONS IN DEEP-BLUE ELECTROLUMINESCENCE

Redazione

STRUCTURAL PROPERTIES OF ULTRA-SMALL THORIUM AND URANIUM DIOXIDE NANOPARTICLES EMBEDDED IN A COVALENT ORGANIC FRAMEWORK

Redazione

RATIONALIZING THE DIVERSE REACTIVITY OF [1.1.1]PROPELLANE THROUGH σ–π-DELOCALIZATION

Redazione

ONE-STEP HYDROXYLATION OF BENZENE TO PHENOL OVER SCHIFF BASE COMPLEXES INCORPORATED ONTO MESOPOROUS ORGANOSILICA IN THE PRESENCE OF DIFFERENT AXIAL LIGANDS

Redazione

SUNLIGHT DRIVEN PHOTOCATALYTIC PERFORMANCE OF A PT NANOPARTICLE DECORATED SULFONATED GRAPHENE–TIO2 NANOCOMPOSITE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More