DRUG INVESTIGATION NETS MORE THAN $750,000 IN DRUGS AND 11 GUNS

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 29 aprile 2020

A six-month investigation into drug trafficking across Canada has resulted in one man facing 27 charges, as well as the seizure of approximately $759,000 worth of illicit drugs and 11 guns.

The investigation began mid-October 2019, as a result of information provided to the Calgary Police Service about suspicious parcels being shipped between Calgary and Quebec.

Several parcels bound for Quebec were intercepted in October and were found to contain six kilograms of dried cannabis and 270 bags of cannabis shatter. The investigation revealed ties to two Calgary residences and a rural property outside of Okotoks.

On Monday, April 20, 2020, Calgary police intercepted another package, this time bound for Edmonton. The package contained 50 hits of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) and approximately five litres of what is believed to be Gamma-Hydroxybutyrate (GHB). The suspected LSD is valued at $500 and the suspected GHB is valued at $25,000.

On Thursday, April 23, 2020, a CDSA search warrant, was executed on a residence in the 3000 block of New Brighton Gardens SE. The following items were seized:

7.7 liters GHB

164 grams fentanyl powder

94 fentanyl pills

155 grams powder cocaine

70 grams crack cocaine

44 grams ketamine

1,450 hits of LSD

852 grams methamphetamine

13 grams MDMA

11,050 pills Ecstasy

4,250 pills Xanax

174 pills Cialis

100 grams Viagra

595 grams Steroids

8.8 kilograms of Cannabis

5.7 kilograms of Cannabis extracts (shatter, resin, hash)

140 grams Cannabis edibles

200 grams unknown powders

985 unknown pills

5.5 kilograms of suspected buffing agent

The estimated total value of the drugs seized is $759,010.

A second search warrant was executed by Okotoks RCMP, on Thursday, April 23, 2020, on the rural acreage located in the 420000 block of 17 Street East, Foothills County. The following items were seized:

8 rifles

2 shotgun

1 revolver

large amount of ammunition

Stolen 2018 GMC Sierra valued at $100,000

Kenny BERGERON, 34, faces 27 criminal code charges and will next appear in court on Friday, May 8, 2020.

In addition to the criminal code charges, BERGERON was also issued a summons under the Public Health Act 73(1). At the time of his arrest BERGERON was self isolating from his family as he believed he had come into contact with a person confirmed to be COVID-19 positive, however, he was observed prior to his arrest having numerous close-proximity interactions with persons not belonging to his family.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/drug-investigation-nets-more-than-750000-in-drugs-and-11-guns/