DRIVER ARRESTED FOR FATAL COLLISION WITH CYCLIST

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 09 agosto 2020

A collision between a truck and a cyclist near the McKenzie Meadows Golf Club has resulted in the death of the cyclist and the arrest of the driver.

Shortly after 8 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, a 25-year-old man drove his truck out of the golf club parking lot into the eastbound lanes of McKenzie Drive S.E. It is believed the driver crossed over the solid yellow line and entered the westbound lanes where he struck a cyclist travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of McKenzie Drive.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was declared deceased on scene.

The driver pulled over a short distance from the collision and remained at the scene. He was arrested for impaired driving causing death, however, charges have not yet been formally laid pending further investigation.

