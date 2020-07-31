DRIVER ARRESTED AS PART OF SCOTTISH DRUG SUPPLY INVESTIGATION

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, ven 31 luglio 2020

A lorry driver from Scotland has been arrested following the seizure of around 150 kilos of cannabis at the UK-France border.



The 43-year-old from the Motherwell area was detained at the Channel Tunnel terminal in Coquelles, northern France, yesterday morning (30 July) as part of an ongoing National Crime Agency investigation into drug supply.



Border Force officers recovered the cannabis, which would have had an estimated street value of around £1.5 million, from the vehicle he was driving. £2,000 cash was also seized.



He was later released under investigation.



Officers from the joint NCA and Police Scotland Organised Crime Partnership have also carried out searches at properties in Motherwell, Bellshill and Shotts.



NCA Scotland branch operations manager John McGowan said:



“This is a significant drug seizure involving NCA teams in Scotland and England working together with partners including Border Force and Police Scotland.



“Together we are determined to do all we can to stem the supply of illicit drugs to Scotland, where they can do so much damage to our communities.”



Detective Inspector Thomas Gillan, of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime Partnership, said:



“Yet again, the success of this operation underlines the value of law enforcement partners, such as Police Scotland, the National Crime Agency and Border Force , working together. We will continue to relentlessly pursue those individuals and groups who traffic and enable the movement of criminal commodities affecting Scottish communities whether they be in Scotland, the United Kingdom or further afield.”

