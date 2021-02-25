DRAIN STENCIL PROJECT:

(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), gio 25 febbraio 2021

Spray paint storm drains in your community with marine animals and the message ‘This Drains to the Great Barrier Reef’ Drain stencils remind the community that our neighbourhood is connected to the creeks and sea via the urban stormwater drain system. While seeing a stenciled message on the drain may be a prompt for thought, the focus of the project is on engaging the community in the process of stenciling, giving them ownership within their suburb to become custodians to pass on the message to others.

Interested in volunteering for this event? Email for more information.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/drain-stencil-project2