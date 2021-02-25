(AGENPARL) – CAIRNS (AUSTRALIA), gio 25 febbraio 2021 Drain stencils remind the community that our neighbourhood is connected to the creeks and sea via the urban stormwater drain system. While seeing a stenciled message on the drain may be a prompt for thought, the focus of the project is on engaging the community in the process of stenciling, giving them ownership within their suburb to become custodians to pass on the message to others.

Interested in volunteering at this event? Email to get involved.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cairns.qld.gov.au/whats-on/whats-on/event-submissions/drain-stencil-project-edge-hill