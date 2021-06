(AGENPARL) – OXFORD, lun 14 giugno 2021 OED Word of the Day: dragon boat, n. A traditional type of Chinese rowing boat used in racing at an annual festival celebrated today, typically approx. 40 ft. (12.2 m.) in length, made of teak, and decorated at the prow and stern with figures of the head and tail of a dragon.

