giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
Breaking News

PRODUCTION, DESIGN AND INSTALLATION OF INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR SIGNAGE FOR THE DELEGATION…

INFORMAL MEETING OF EU DEFENCE MINISTERS: REMARKS BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP…

THE RENTRéE OF 2020: DECISION TIME FOR EU FOREIGN POLICY

BELARUS: JOINT STATEMENT BY HR/VP, JOSEP BORRELL AND THE MINISTER OF FOREIGN…

DECRETO-LEGGE SOSTEGNO E RILANCIO ECONOMIA: AVVIATA DISCUSSIONE IN 5A COMMISSIONE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1925 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SPALLANZANI, VAIA: IL VACCINO SIA PER TUTTI

COVID, SALVINI: AL FIANCO DI MUSUMECI E DI TUTTI I SINDACI E…

PD: DE MARIA (PD), INAUGURATA OGGI FESTA UNITà MODENA, TRA LA NOSTRA…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » DR. ROBERT R. REDFIELD STATEMENT ON “PREVENTING AND MITIGATING SARS-COV-2 TRANSMISSION — FOUR OVERNIGHT CAMPS, MAINE, JUNE–AUGUST 2020”

DR. ROBERT R. REDFIELD STATEMENT ON “PREVENTING AND MITIGATING SARS-COV-2 TRANSMISSION — FOUR OVERNIGHT CAMPS, MAINE, JUNE–AUGUST 2020”

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – ATLANTA, GA, mer 26 agosto 2020 Today’s MMWR, which highlights the thoughtful and prudent public health practices used during overnight summer camps in Maine, reinforces how powerful everyday preventive actions are in reducing and keeping COVID-19 transmission low. Despite more than 1,000 campers and staff from nearly every state and 7 countries, only three people tested positive for COVID-19 during the camp and no additional campers or staff were known to be infected.

Fonte/Source: https://tools.cdc.gov/podcasts/download.asp?m=132608&c=410494

Post collegati

DETAILED PLANS SUPPORT SAFE RETURN TO CLASSROOM

Redazione

PSNS & IMF INSTALLS BODY TEMPERATURE DETECTORS AT GATES TO BOLSTER WORKER PROTECTION FROM COVID-19

Redazione

OPINION: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR—AUGUST 26, 2020

Redazione

$500K TIM SCHOOL ENDOWMENT ESTABLISHED BY HONG KONG EXECUTIVE, SHIDLER ALUMNA

Redazione

NAJRAN: OVER 8,000 BENEFICIARIES OF MEDICATION REFILL INITIATIVE «MAKAFFI» AT KING KHALED HOSPITAL

Redazione

MEET THREE TOP STUDENTS FROM TORONTO HIGH SCHOOLS WHO ARE ATTENDING U OF T THIS FALL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More