DR. ROBERT R. REDFIELD STATEMENT ON “PREVENTING AND MITIGATING SARS-COV-2 TRANSMISSION — FOUR OVERNIGHT CAMPS, MAINE, JUNE–AUGUST 2020”

(AGENPARL) – ATLANTA, GA, mer 26 agosto 2020 Today’s MMWR, which highlights the thoughtful and prudent public health practices used during overnight summer camps in Maine, reinforces how powerful everyday preventive actions are in reducing and keeping COVID-19 transmission low. Despite more than 1,000 campers and staff from nearly every state and 7 countries, only three people tested positive for COVID-19 during the camp and no additional campers or staff were known to be infected.

Fonte/Source: https://tools.cdc.gov/podcasts/download.asp?m=132608&c=410494