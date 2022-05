(AGENPARL) – mar 31 maggio 2022 You are subscribed to Headlines & Heroes Blog from the Library of Congress.

05/31/2022 05:30 PM EDT

The following is a guest post from Meg Metcalf, a reference librarian in the Main Reading Room, currently on detail in the Serial and Government Publications Division. “Margaret Jessie Chung has Aspirations,” the Los Angeles Herald headline read on October 10, 1905. Margaret was a 16-year-old, first-generation Chinese American who was teaching English in the […]

