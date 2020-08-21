DR. BARBARA BALL SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED

(AGENPARL) – BERMUDA, ven 21 agosto 2020

The Ministry of Health is pleased to announce the awardees of the 2020 Dr. Barbara Ball Public Health Scholarship.

The Ministry of Health awards the scholarship annually to Bermudian students seeking careers or professional development in public health.

This year there were six successful new recipients:

Seelah Stephenson: (Public Health; University of Miami)

Chantae Hollis: (Medicine; John F. Kennedy University School of Medicine)

Elyssa-June Smith: (Occupational Therapy; University of Plymouth)

Davina Cannonier: (Social Work/Human and Social Services; Walden University)

Brittany Darko: (Public Health; London School of Medicine and Tropical Hygiene)

Elinor Lucas Quarterly: (Diabetes; University of Leicester)

In making the awards, the awards committee considers a combination of factors including academic achievement, financial need and public health priority of the professional discipline.

Scholarships are offered for study in a range of health professions that support public health, with priority given to nursing, allied health and social work.

The Minister of Health the Hon. Kim Wilson JP MP said, “I am extremely proud that we can support our young people seeking careers in health professions that support public health. This is aligned with the spirit I believe Dr. Barbara Ball would have wanted, and I know our scholars are honoured to be associated with her noble name. We have a shortage of health professionals in Bermuda, particularly in specific areas that benefit public health, and we encourage our young people to consider professions in the health sector as they are enormously fulfilling and there are a great many job opportunities”.

The Ministry of Health would also like to congratulate the 2019 Graduates who benefited from the Dr. Barbara Ball Public Health Scholarship to complete their studies. They are:

Britney Robinson – Pharmacy

Candace Albuoy – Social Work

Jennifer Ross – Nursing

