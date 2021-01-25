DPH COMPLETES 11,000 VACCINATIONS IN WEEKEND EVENTS

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), lun 25 gennaio 2021 DOVER (Jan. 24, 2021) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) vaccinated 11,154 individuals at events held Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Delaware City and Georgetown. Those vaccinated included Phase 1B seniors ages 65 and older and Phase 1A health care personnel. The total in Delaware City includes 500 vaccinations Friday, 3,318 Saturday and […]
