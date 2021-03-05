DOVER MAN SENTENCED TO A TOTAL 125 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEXUAL ABUSE AND RAPE OF MINOR

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), ven 05 marzo 2021 Potential victims encouraged to contact (302) 577-5293 Tyrone Clark, 64, has been sentenced to a total of 125 years for the rape and abuse of a 12-year-old child in his care. “No crime is more offensive, more heinous, and more dangerous than the sexual abuse of a child,” said Attorney General Jennings. “I’m grateful to […]

