venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
Agenparl

DOVER MAN SENTENCED TO A TOTAL 125 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEXUAL ABUSE AND RAPE OF MINOR

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), ven 05 marzo 2021 Potential victims encouraged to contact (302) 577-5293 Tyrone Clark, 64, has been sentenced to a total of 125 years for the rape and abuse of a 12-year-old child in his care.  “No crime is more offensive, more heinous, and more dangerous than the sexual abuse of a child,” said Attorney General Jennings. “I’m grateful to […]

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2021/03/05/dover-man-sentenced-to-a-total-125-years-in-prison-for-sexual-abuse-and-rape-of-minor/

