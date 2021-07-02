(AGENPARL) – ven 02 luglio 2021 Limited Time Offer!!

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23d704c,25908c9,259fba9 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23d704c,25908c9,259fbaa

– Turf Conversion – Receive up to $3 per square feet of turf grass removed. Single Family customers can receive up to $6,000 and commercial/multi-family customers can receive up to $100,000.

– Irrigation Upgrade – Upgrade to drip or rotating nozzles and receive up to $800.

– Smart Controller – Completely FREE with an instant rebate if you purchase from the [SMUD ENERGY STORE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23d704c,25908c9,259fbab) (beginning July 7)

Submit your application and take advantage of these limited time offering.

First-come-first served based on funding availability!

[CLICK HERE](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23d704c,25908c9,259fbac)

Easy Water Wise Tips

Contact us at

https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23d704c,25908c9,259fbd3 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23d704c,25908c9,259fbd4 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23d704c,25908c9,259fbd5 https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h23d704c,25908c9,259fbd6

🔊 Listen to this