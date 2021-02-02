DOUBLE DELIGHT: NEW SYNTHETIC TRANSMEMBRANE ION CHANNEL CAN BE ACTIVATED IN TWO WAYS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 02 febbraio 2021 (Tokyo Institute of Technology) Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech) and University of Tokyo, Japan, have, for the first time, synthesized a novel artificial transmembrane ion channel–modelled on a naturally found transmembrane channel involved in neuron signaling–that responds to both chemical and electrical stimuli. Given its overall properties, this artificial channel opens doors to novel fundamental research into cellular transport and signaling, new possibilities in drug development, and the potential for new types of biosensors.

