DOORS: Developing an Optimal and Open Research Support system to unlock the potential for blue growth in the Black Sea

DOORS, short for ‘Developing an Optimal and Open Research Support system to unlock the potential for blue growth in the Black Sea’, will also develop the framework to support Blue Growth and early development of start-ups, and provide evidence to inform policy and behavioural change. To achieve its ambitious objectives, the project team will work closely with stakeholders from the start to develop an open research system and establish a framework to support continuous stakeholder dialogue.

DOORS will implement three Work Programmes: a System of Systems to harmonise approaches and provide an accessible data repository, a Blue Growth Accelerator to support enterprise, and Knowledge Transfer and Training to share best practice and build capacity. EMBRC is mainly involved in WP2 and WP7 on capacity building where it will support formal and informal learning, education, training and use of knowledge and technologies for established and emerging maritime sectors.

The project kicked off in the first semester of 2021.