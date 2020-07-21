DON’T SIMPLY REOPEN BUT DARE TO CHANGE MUSEUMS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UK), mar 21 luglio 2020

Having been closed to the public since March due to the pandemic, museums and galleries in England welcomed the government’s announcement that they would be allowed to reopen to visitors from Saturday 4th July. After months of exceptional loss of income from a lockdown that threatened the very existence of many institutions, the sector could begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, in theory at least.

Research on the impact of the pandemic on museums indicate that its economic repercussions have been extraordinary , with lost revenues ranging from 10,000 to 600,000 euros per week. Private museums that rely on earned revenues have been hit the hardest by Covid-19; some risk permanent closure, according to UNESCO and ICOM . Whilst museums both in the UK and internationally have terminated contracts with freelance and part-time staff, primarily museum educators, the UK government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has protected the jobs of many who would have been laid off otherwise.

In this bleak scenario, the permission to reopen represents a necessary but not sufficient condition for museums to ensure their survival and establish a new “normality” for the sector. Yet, in a country such as the UK that has registered , the speed at which the lockdown restrictions have been lifted – dictated by political and financial imperatives – is questionable.

Whilst proclaiming their desire to reopen their doors and contribute to supporting the recovery of the economy , UK’s museum sector bodies have also emphasized that the government’s permission to do so does not resolve the financial and operational challenges they now face. Diminished earned revenues from reduced cultural tourism, for instance, are foreseeably here to stay.

The government’s £1.57 billion rescue package for museums and galleries and other arts, cultural and heritage institutions – announced on Sunday 5th July – is a much welcome initiative which will help many institutions stay afloat. Yet, each institution will have to decide when it is financially viable to reopen and, crucially, safe to do so.

Museums must confront the primary operational and ethical challenge of how to safeguard the health of staff and visitors. Ultimately, museums were not designed for social distancing and need to adapt their spaces, practices and operations. Ensuring the safety of those ‘frontline’ staff members whose job requires interactions with visitors, and for whom smart working is not an option, is of critical importance. Some come from communities disproportionately affected by Covid-19 and that remain most at risk.

The distinctive challenges faced by these and other vulnerable staff members require careful considerations, as noted by Museum Detox, the network for museum and gallery workers who identify as of colour.

This, however, offers museums an opportunity to begin addressing issues of inequality and discrimination embedded in their institutional structures and working practices. The coincidental intersection with the Black Lives Matter movement should waken awareness and underscore the urgency for museums to move beyond empty gestures of solidarity toward tangible systemic change.