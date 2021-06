(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, ven 11 giugno 2021

Record freight rates and delays are the result of a system under pressure in the midst of a pandemic. When…

Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1137145/Dont%20shoot%20the%20carrier?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss