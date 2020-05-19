martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Breaking News

EU MINISTERS TO DISCUSS COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MEASURES TO REVIVE TRAVEL AND…

SULTANATE’S REAL ESTATE DEALS RISE 24% BY END OF FEB 2020

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1811 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE IN SEDE…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1811 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 464 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 465 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

THE EUROPEAN UNION CONTRIBUTES TO STRENGTHEN THE EDUCATION SYSTEM IN BANGLADESH WITH…

JAMAICA : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF…

CORONAVIRUS STATUTORY SICK PAY REBATE SCHEME SET TO LAUNCH

£37 MILLION TO SUPPORT CHILDREN WITH COMPLEX NEEDS

Agenparl

DONATION HEROS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BOISE/POCATELLO (IDAHO), mar 19 maggio 2020

As the great potato lift of 2020 continues across Idaho, there are hero’s that emerge to help out. To them, a small donation of time and equipment seems like a small thing— In this case, the U-haul rental of Moscow looms large in the effort.

“My name is Matt Williams, I’m the manager of the U-Haul here in Moscow. One thing I do love with the Center is helping non-profits, charities, and groups of that nature. We just did one for the Farm Bureau to help them out with potatoes,” said Williams.

The trucks are used to shuttle spuds from the main collection point in Coeur d’Alene to food banks across a vast 5-county area.

“And we got them a truck and made it happen, we got food to where they needed it,” said Williams.

“We really appreciate the potatoes we got today, that’ll really help feed our families for about a month, to a month and a half.,” said Mary Orr of the Saint Maries Food Bank.

The farmers, the truckers, and U-haul lending equipment, no-name hero’s helping feed the hungry during the great 2020 pandemic. 

Fonte/Source: https://www.idahofb.org/News-Media/2020/05/donation-heros

Post collegati

DONATION HEROS

Redazione

THE JOHNSTON MARKET REPORT

Redazione

WORLD WHEAT SUPPLY AND DEMAND REPORT

Redazione

WEEKEND MARKET REPORT: MILK UP $1.00 PER HWT

Redazione

WEBINAR ON AG RELIEF PAYMENTS QUICKLY HITS CAPACITY

Redazione

SPUD DONATIONS CONTINUE, FEDS COMMIT ANOTHER $1.2 BILLION TO FARMERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More