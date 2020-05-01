DOMESTIC VIOLENCE UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT IN MAY

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), ven 01 maggio 2020

Queensland will again highlight the scourge of domestic and family violence when Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month takes off tomorrow (1 May).

Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer said a range of activities – many grant-assisted – had been lined up across the state to help raise awareness of domestic and family violence at a local level and to show support for community members affected by this violence.

“COVID-19 has meant that many of these activities are now being held virtually while others have been postponed,” she said.

“But it is more important than ever that we tackle this insidious violence with COVID-19 creating a unique set of challenges for victims that are well over and above those that they already experience,” she said.

“Now more than ever social isolation means victims are at home more with perpetrators, and there may be additional pressures including job worries, financial pressure and general anxiety about the future.

“During this month let us all say not now, not ever to violence in our communities as we work together to raise awareness and let victims know they are not alone and that support and help is available to them.”

From the Far North to the south east corner there will be virtual candlight vigils held throughout the month to raise awareness and remember victims of domestic and family violence.

“There will also be a number of art competitions and I know in Mount Isa the community have been creating awareness through yarn bombing, which will continue this month,” she said.

Ms Farmer said the awareness month would be used to promote partnerships and collaborations across the community to prevent and respond to domestic and family violence.

“We are holding Australia’s first virtual Domestic and Family Violence Summit on May 6 to discuss service delivery responses during COVID-19,” she said.

“This will be an exciting event and will give invited participants an opportunity to provide information on their best practice while Queenslanders self-isolate, and give organisations an opportunity to talk through any issues they are facing.”

Ms Farmer said now more than ever Queenslanders needed to stand up and have their voices counted.

“The death in February of Hannah Clarke and her three children was an absolute tragedy,” she said.

“And only yesterday, another woman was tragically killed in an alleged domestic violence incident on the north side of Brisbane.”

“It is a reminder of how crucially important it is to support women who have made the brave decision to leave.

“Domestic violence is a scourge on our society and as a government we take our commitment to addressing it head on very seriously.”

For more information about Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month events visit https://www.csyw.qld.gov.au/swe/domestic-family-violence-prevention-month/events-calendar

Media Contact: Jim Devine 0427 475 089

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/4/30/domestic-violence-under-the-spotlight-in-may