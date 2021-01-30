(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 30 gennaio 2021
- Full Title: Domestic Section 214 Application Filed For The Transfer Of Control Of The Subsidiaries Of Lingo Communications, LLC To B. Riley Principal Investments, LLC
- Document Type(s):
Public Notice
- Bureau(s):
Wireline Competition
- DA/FCC #: DA-21-95
- Docket/RM: 21-21
Document Dates
- Released On: Jan 29, 2021
- Issued On: Jan 29, 2021
- Comment: Feb 12, 2021
- Reply Comment: Feb 19, 2021
- Contact: Tracey Wilson at (202) 418-1394 or Gregory Kwan at (202) 418-1191
Fonte/Source: https://www.fcc.gov/edoc/369585