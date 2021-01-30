  • Full Title: Domestic Section 214 Application Filed For The Transfer Of Control Of The Subsidiaries Of Lingo Communications, LLC To B. Riley Principal Investments, LLC
  • Document Type(s):
    Public Notice
  • Bureau(s):
    Wireline Competition
  • DA/FCC #: DA-21-95
  • Docket/RM: 21-21

Document Dates

  • Released On: Jan 29, 2021
  • Issued On: Jan 29, 2021
  • Comment: Feb 12, 2021
  • Reply Comment: Feb 19, 2021
  • Contact: Tracey Wilson at (202) 418-1394 or Gregory Kwan at (202) 418-1191