- Full Title: Domestic Section 214 Application Filed For The Transfer Of Control Of Citizens Telephone Company Of Higginsville, Missouri And Citizens Long Distance Company To Green Hills Telephone Corporation
- Document Type(s):
Public Notice
- Bureau(s):
Wireline Competition
- DA/FCC #: DA-20-602
- Docket/RM: 20-147
Document Dates
- Released On: Jun 8, 2020
- Issued On: Jun 8, 2020
- Comment: Jun 22, 2020
- Reply Comment: Jun 29, 2020
- Contact: Tracey Wilson at (202) 418-1394 or Dennis Johnson at (202) 418-0809
Fonte/Source: https://www.fcc.gov/edoc/364794