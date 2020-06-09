  • Full Title: Domestic Section 214 Application Filed For The Transfer Of Control Of Citizens Telephone Company Of Higginsville, Missouri And Citizens Long Distance Company To Green Hills Telephone Corporation
  • Document Type(s):
    Public Notice
  • Bureau(s):
    Wireline Competition
  • DA/FCC #: DA-20-602
  • Docket/RM: 20-147

Document Dates

  • Released On: Jun 8, 2020
  • Issued On: Jun 8, 2020
  • Comment: Jun 22, 2020
  • Reply Comment: Jun 29, 2020
  • Contact: Tracey Wilson at (202) 418-1394 or Dennis Johnson at (202) 418-0809