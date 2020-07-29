(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mer 29 luglio 2020
<!–
- Full Title: Domestic Section 214 Application Filed For The Transfer Of Control Of Aero North Communications, Inc. To Syndeo Networks, Inc.
- Document Type(s):
Public Notice
- Bureau(s):
Wireline Competition
- DA/FCC #: DA-20-801
- Docket/RM: 20-184
Document Dates
- Released On: Jul 29, 2020
- Issued On: Jul 29, 2020
- Comment: Aug 12, 2020
- Reply Comment: Aug 19, 2020
- Contact: Myrva Charles at (202) 418-1506 or Dennis Johnson at (202) 418-0809
Fonte/Source: https://www.fcc.gov/edoc/365813