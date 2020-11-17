(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), mar 17 novembre 2020

17 November 2020

Monash has partnered with Universities Australia and violence prevention organisation Our Watch to promote the Doing Nothing Does Harm campaign.

To coincide with the United Nation’s 16 Days of Activism, the Doing Nothing Does Harm campaign focuses on the tangible things we can do to stamp out everyday sexism- including speaking up about disrespectful behavior, supporting women in social and work contexts, and advocating for gender equality.

What are the 16 Days of Activism and why are they important?

Wednesday 25 November 2020 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and marks the first day of the 16 Days of Activism. The 16 Days concludes with World Human Rights Day on 10 December.

Each year, the campaign calls for action against one of the world’s most persistent violations of human rights – violence against women.

The 16 Days of Activism is named in commemoration of sisters Patria, Minerva and Maria Teresa Mirabal, political activists who opposed the Dominican Republic’s violent dictatorship. On 25 November 1960, the sisters were murdered by secret police.

The Mirabal sisters became global symbols of the feminist resistance. 25 November was declared International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, with the United Nations formally recognising the date in 1999.

Why does doing nothing do harm?

Failure to speak up about everyday sexism actively harms women and girls. Inequalities for women persist across many areas of life and gender-based discrimination continues to occur. These social structures, norms and attitudes contribute to a society in which women still face barriers to equal opportunities, and are disproportionately victims of violence.

According to Our Watch, addressing the drivers of violence against women is a community-wide responsibility and it can only be done by changing social norms and structures, attitudes and behaviours across a broad range of settings.

Monash’s Respectful Communities Unit

Monash’s Respectful Communities Unit offers a range of programs, workshops and initiatives aimed at ending gender-based violence. Some of these include Supporting survivors of sexual assault, Bystander Intervention Toolkit to Prevent Everyday Sexism, The Masculinities Project, and many more.

Staff and students can also download the bSafe App which provides emergency services access, emergency location sharing, access to counselling, incident reporting and links to other information and resources.

