(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), ven 22 febbraio 2019

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Feb. 22 (PIA) — Rabies awareness campaign and responsible pet ownership highlight the main thrusts of the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) District Field Unit V in organizing the dog owners club.

During its first meeting, district veterinarian Ma. Regina Gawan underscored that owning a dog requires time and commitment to care for these animals.

Apart from the provision of shelter, food, and training, Dr. Gawan stressed that dogs should be given regular vaccination to protect them from diseases.

Pet owners were likewise informed about the PVO and the local government units’ (LGUs) campaign against dog rabies.

It was further discussed that rabies is a serious infection of the nervous system caused by a virus usually transmitted to people through the bite of an infected animal such as dogs.

Rabies, however, can be prevented through up to date rabies vaccination and proper leashing of pets to avoid contact with stray animals that pose high risk exposure to rabies.

The gathering, which is in collaboration with the Municipal Agriculture Office of Hinigaran, formed part of the 2019 Rabies Control Action Plan.

This action plan was formulated by the PVO Animal Health Division after a consultative meeting with the LGU veterinarians, livestock technicians, and agriculturists, in response to the increasing cases of canine rabies in the province.

Dr. Gawan encouraged the participants to invite more dog enthusiasts to become members of the dog owners club.

PVO committed to provide free consultation, rabies vaccination and fecal analysis to dogs owned by members of the club. (LTP/LML-PIA6 Negros Occidental)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1018885