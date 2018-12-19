Dog Adoption Carnival to be held this weekend (with photos)

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, mer 19 dicembre 2018 The "Pets With love" Dog Adoption Carnival will be held at the Soccer Pitch of Lai Chi Kok Park Phase I from noon to 6pm this weekend (December 22 and 23). Admission is free.

The event is jointly organised by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), Animal Friends, Cheung Chau Animal Care, the Hong Kong Saving Cat and Dog Association, the Hong Kong Society of Herpetology Foundation, Lifelong Animal Protection, the Society for Abandoned Animals and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The carnival aims to encourage people to adopt abandoned or unclaimed animals, and promote responsible pet ownership. The AFCD always encourages the public to adopt animals through animal welfare organisations (AWOs). Currently, abandoned pets or unclaimed animals with a friendly temperament and good health will be sent to 18 partner AWOs for adoption. Free desexing operations will be offered for cats, dogs and rabbits when they are adopted.

An array of informative and entertaining activities will be held at the carnival, including sharing sessions by guests and representatives of AWOs, game booths, a dogs' playground, an educational exhibition, handicraft workshops, dog adoption and dog licensing services as well as basic vet consultation services. Visitors can also meet some of the dogs that are up for adoption.

Participants are welcome to take their dogs to the event. All dogs entering the venue should be under proper control, in addition to being licensed, vaccinated against rabies and microchipped.

For details of the event, please read the attached poster or visit petswithlove.com.hk/home_eng.html.