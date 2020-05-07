venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
Breaking News

OVER 1 MILLION FOOD BOXES DELIVERED TO THOSE MOST AT RISK FROM…

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 6 MAY…

9 MAY EUROPE DAY 2020 IN CANADA

ESFA UPDATE: 6 MAY 2020

CONTRATTO DI PROGRAMMA MIT-RFI: ESPRESSO PARERE SU SCHEMA DLGS IN 8A COMMISSIONE

RESOCONTO STENOGRAFICO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA N. 213

COVID-19, ANCORA UN CASO DI CONTAGIO IN VATICANO

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1793 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

DEDICATED APP FOR SOCIAL CARE WORKERS LAUNCHED

Agenparl

DOD, DEPARTMENT OF THE AIR FORCE TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT MILITARY FAMILIES MOVING DURING COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), gio 07 maggio 2020 Under the new standards, moving industry personnel must adhere to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 health protection protocols while in the service member’s residence. That means moving personnel must wear face coverings, clean frequently touched surfaces and sanitize their hands often. They must also minimize the number of personnel at the member’s residence in order to meet social distancing requirements.

Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2177979/dod-department-of-the-air-force-take-steps-to-protect-military-families-moving/

Post collegati

AGU CONTINUES ITS WORK AND COMMITMENT FOR A MORE DIVERSE AND INCLUSIVE GEOSCIENCE COMMUNITY

Redazione

SEC DIRECTS EQUITY EXCHANGES AND FINANCIAL INDUSTRY REGULATORY AUTHORITY TO IMPROVE GOVERNANCE OF MARKET DATA PLANS

Redazione

U OF T STUDENTS, FACULTY HELP EXPECTANT PARENTS NAVIGATE COVID-19 WITH PANDEMIC PREGNANCY GUIDE

Redazione

SUPPORT TO RESTAURANTS FOR RE-EMPLOYMENT AND COMPENSATION FOR IMPOSED RESTRICTIONS ON ACTIVITIES

Redazione

DOD, DEPARTMENT OF THE AIR FORCE TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT MILITARY FAMILIES MOVING DURING COVID-19

Redazione

FASE DUE DEI TRASPORTI: I PRIMI DATI SULLE AFFLUENZE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More