DOD, DEPARTMENT OF THE AIR FORCE TAKE STEPS TO PROTECT MILITARY FAMILIES MOVING DURING COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), gio 07 maggio 2020 Under the new standards, moving industry personnel must adhere to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 health protection protocols while in the service member’s residence. That means moving personnel must wear face coverings, clean frequently touched surfaces and sanitize their hands often. They must also minimize the number of personnel at the member’s residence in order to meet social distancing requirements.



