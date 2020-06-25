DOCUMENTING A STEP TOWARD MARRIAGE EQUALITY

(AGENPARL) – gio 25 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to News from the Prints & Photographs Division for Library of Congress.

In 1970, working for LOOK magazine, Charlotte Brooks traveled to Minnesota to photograph Michael McConnell and Jack Baker for a profile on committed same-sex relationships. Activists for gay rights, McConnell and Baker can be seen in these photographs enjoying domestic life, relaxing in a park, attending church, socializing with friends, and carrying signs and leaflets

