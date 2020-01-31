(AGENPARL) – Springfield (Missouri – Usa), ven 31 gennaio 2020

Zoning Related

Zoning documents, including those for historic landmarks, can be found in Applications and Checklists.

Neighborhood Assessments

The Neighborhood Assessment Program was adopted by City Council as the vehicle for implementing the Vision 20/20 Neighborhoods Plan, which aims to stabilize or improve existing neighborhoods and to create sustainable attractive new neighborhoods. Neighborhood Assessments were used as a planning tool to assist citizens in identifying and targeting infrastructure improvements, and identify where housing services and assistance programs are needed. This program was suspended in 2009 prior to assessing all Neighborhood Service Areas across the city.

