DOCTORAL STUDENT IN COMPUTER SCIENCE: MACHINE LEARNING AND MACHINE REASONING

Örebro University is currently offering research study opportunities in the doctoral program in Computer Science: Machine Learning and Machine Reasoning. For the successful candidate, the programme will conclude with the award of the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science. The start date is in fall 2020, no later than 1st of January 2021.

The offered position is part of a newly started machine learning effort at Örebro University. The topic for this position is transfer learning (TL) for reinforcement learning (RL) and entails fundamental research on (deep) TL and RL. For this project, we will investigate methods for fast and efficient RL in realistic and real-world settings. The focus will be on exploiting knowledge transfer, e.g. from other domains or experience, to allow faster learning in the target environment. Goal of the project is to devise TL and RL approaches that work under realistic conditions and potentially apply them to autonomous sensor systems. Research in this project will be performed in close collaboration with other doctoral students and post-docs at Örebro University.

The successful candidate is autonomous, shows strong and independent problem solving and critical analytical abilities. Furthermore, the candidate, has the ability to co-operate and possesses personal maturity. Fluent spoken and written command of English is absolutely essential. Besides that, the candidate should demonstrate knowledge in TL and RL and have interest in probabilistic methods and robotics. Experience with data collection for machine learning, robotic sensing and control, deep learning and relevant software frameworks, as well as working in an interdisciplinary research environment are valuable merits. For the top-ranked candidates, personal qualities, meritorious knowledge and experience, and suitability will be assessed during an interview.

The position is with the Center for Applied Autonomous Sensor Systems (AASS) at Örebro University and is funded through the Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP). The doctoral student will belong to the graduate school within WASP. AASS (http://www.oru.se/aass) is a strong research environment and internationally known for its expertise within artificial intelligence and robotics. Örebro University is a modern, broad-based, and growing university. Our professional degree programs are among the best in the country and we endeavor to be an attractive place of work where members of staff feel a sense of pride and satisfaction. Currently, 1,500 employees and 17,000 students come to work and study at Örebro University. WASP (http://wasp-sweden.org/) is Sweden’s largest ever individual research program and major national initiative for strategic basic research, education, and faculty recruitment. The vision of WASP is excellent research and competence for the benefit of Swedish industry. The graduate school within WASP (https://wasp-sweden.org/graduate-school/) offers mandatory courses to provide foundations, perspectives, and state-of-the-art knowledge taught by leading researchers in the field.

Information on admission to the programme, application form, the general syllabus for the subject, the Regulations Handbook, and other information can be found on Örebro University’s webpage for research student information: www.oru.se. You can find information about ”How to apply for admission to doctoral studies” below.

For more information on the program and the post, please contact Dr. Johannes A. Stork (Örebro University actively pursues an equal work environment and values the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.

The successful candidate is offered a place on the research study programme concluding with the Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science . The programme consists of 240 credits, which corresponds to four years of full-time study. Extensions to the study period are granted for instance to compensate for any sick leave and parental leave.

Information on programme content and organisation can be found in the general syllabus for the subject.

The position is offered as a full-time doctoral studentship for the duration of the study programme. Duties such as teaching, administration and research other than the student’s own thesis project may be included, however with no more than 20 per cent of a full-time post. To compensate for time spent on such duties, extensions to the programme length and funding period will be granted. More information on doctoral studentships, part-time studies and part-time doctoral studentships can be found in the Regulations Handbook. The initial salary for a doctoral studentship is 27 500 SEK per month.

For admission to research studies, applicants are required to meet general and specific entry requirements. In addition, they shall be considered in other respects to have the ability required to benefit from the programme. For a full account of the entry requirements, refer to the admissions regulations as well as to annex 2 to the general syllabus for the subject.

Applicants meet the general entry requirements for research studies if they

have been awarded a qualification at the Master’s level, or have satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits (four years) of which at least 60 credits (one year) were awarded at the Master’s level, or have acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad.

Applicants with credits or qualifications from undergraduate programmes under the previous Swedish higher education system corresponding to these entry requirements are also eligible. The university may permit exemptions from the entry requirements for individual applicants, if there are special grounds.

For applicants to meet the specific entry requirements for research studies in the subject, the following applies master of science in computer science, engineering, or master’s degree in related subject such as mathematics, physics, machine learning, or robotics – or acquired substantially corresponding knowledge.

Applicants who have acquired substantially corresponding knowledge, in Sweden or abroad, also meet the specific entry requirements. Applicants with credits or qualifications from undergraduate programmes under the previous Swedish higher education system corresponding to these entry requirements are also eligible.

The assessment whether an applicant has such ability in other respects to benefit from the programme shall be made based on prior courses and programmes taken by the applicant, on other previous activities, as well as on the essays and other independent projects of a scholarly nature that have been submitted by the applicant.

In selecting between applicants, their ability to benefit from the research studies shall be taken into account (see the university’s selection criteria, annex 2 to the general syllabus for the subject). If applicants are found to have equal qualifications, preference will be given to applicants of the underrepresented sex. The term underrepresented sex here refers to if and when the share of either female or male students enrolled on the research study programme in the subject amounts to less than 40 per cent.

The application is made online. Click the button “Apply” to begin the application procedure.

When applying for admission to research studies, always attach the following documents:

The form: Application form for admission to research studies.

Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Proof of completed higher education, if applicable degree certificates.

Independent project (degree project).

Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met

Additional to the above documents are also required:

A at least one page long motivation letter written in English that directly refers to meritorious knowledge and experience relevant for this position.

As a general rule, applications and enclosures should be written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish. Documents written in other languages must be translated into Swedish or English by an authorised translator. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from the Swedish Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency (www.kammarkollegiet.se).

When assessing higher education credentials from abroad, Örebro University follows the principles for validation applied by the Swedish Council for Higher Education (UHR). Applicants with higher education qualifications from abroad are recommended to contact UHR (www.uhr.se) to have their qualifications assessed.

An application for admission to the programme is by default also an application for a doctoral studentship.

The application deadline is 2020-08-15. We look forward to receiving your application!

