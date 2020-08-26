DOCTORAL STUDENT IN CHEMISTRY

(AGENPARL) – ÖREBRO (SWEDEN) mer 26 agosto 2020

Örebro University is currently offering research study opportunities on the doctoral programme in Chemistry with a specialisation in Environmental Science. For the successful candidate, the programme will conclude with the award of the Degree of Licentiate of Philosophy in Chemistry with an specialisation in environmental science. The start date of the programme is in the autumn of 2020.

The Licenciate candidate will participate in a research project funded by the Knowledge Foundation in collaboration with three partners from industry. The focus of the project is identification and measurement of combination effects/mixture effects of indoor airborne organic chemicals and their sources, with a special focus on the car cabin environment. The research will be conducted by using an effect-directed analysis (EDA) approach, combining in vitro bioreporter assays with high-resolution fractionation and chemical characterization for the discovery of harmful organic chemicals in air, their potential biological effects and sources. Specific tasks include i) planning and conducting indoor and outdoor air sampling, ii) conducting emission test chamber experiments of virgin and recycled material; and ii) bioreporter assays and chemical analysis of organic chemicals in air samples. The effect-directed analysis (EDA) work will be in close cooperation with toxicologists and chemists.

The successful candidate should demonstrate knowledge in cell culture testing and have interest in effect-directed analysis. Experience with sample preparation and extractions of organic compounds, fractionation, and organic analytical chemistry as well as working in an interdisciplinary research environment and holding a valid Swedish or EU/EEA driver’s license are valuable merits.

Online information

Information on admission to the programme, application form, the general syllabus for the subject, the Regulations Handbook, and other information can be found on Örebro University’s webpage for research student information: www.oru.se. You can find information about ”How to apply for admission to doctoral studies” below.

For more information on the programme and the post, please contact Maria Larsson or deputy Head of Unit Anna Kärrman

Örebro University actively pursues an equal work environment and values the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.

The programme

The successful candidate is offered a place on the research study programme concluding with the Degree of Licentiate). The programme comprises 120 credits, which corresponds to two years of full-time study. Extensions to the study period are granted for instance to compensate for any sick leave and parental leave.

Information on programme content and organisation can be found in the general syllabus for the subject.

Doctoral studentships

The position is offered as a full-time doctoral studentship for the duration of the study programme. Duties such as teaching, administration and research other than the student’s own thesis project may be included, however with no more than 20 per cent of a full-time post. To compensate for time spent on such duties, extensions to the programme length and funding period will be granted. More information on doctoral studentships, part-time studies and part-time doctoral studentships can be found in the Regulations Handbook. The initial salary for a doctoral studentship is 27 500 SEK per month.

Entry requirements and selection

For admission to research studies, applicants are required to meet general and specific entry requirements. In addition, they shall be considered in other respects to have the ability required to benefit from the programme. For a full account of the entry requirements, refer to the admissions regulations as well as to annex 2 to the general syllabus for the subject.

Applicants meet the general entry requirements for research studies if they

have been awarded a qualification at the Master’s level, or have satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits (four years) of which at least 60 credits (one year) were awarded at the Master’s level, or have acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad.

Applicants with credits or qualifications from undergraduate programmes under the previous Swedish higher education system corresponding to these entry requirements are also eligible. The university may permit exemptions from the entry requirements for individual applicants, if there are special grounds.

For applicants to meet the specific entry requirements for research studies in the subject, the following applies: A person meets the specific entry requirements for third-cycle courses and study programmes in the subject if he or she has received a passing grade in courses of at least 120 credits, including an independent project at the advanced course level or on the second cycle, in chemistry alternatively in a related subject area. The provision that a related subject area may provide access to the programme only applies on admission to the programme specialisations in life science or environmental science. A person who has acquired substantially corresponding knowledge, in Sweden or abroad, also meets the specific entry requirements.

Applicants who have acquired substantially corresponding knowledge, in Sweden or abroad, also meet the specific entry requirements. Applicants with credits or qualifications from undergraduate programmes under the previous Swedish higher education system corresponding to these entry requirements are also eligible.

The assessment whether an applicant has such ability in other respects to benefit from the programme shall be made based on prior courses and programmes taken by the applicant, on other previous activities, as well as on the essays and other independent projects of a scholarly nature that have been submitted by the applicant.

In selecting between applicants, their ability to benefit from the research studies shall be taken into account (see the university’s selection criteria, annex 2 to the general syllabus for the subject). If applicants are found to have equal qualifications, preference will be given to applicants of the underrepresented sex. The term underrepresented sex here refers to if and when the share of either female or male students enrolled on the research study programme in the subject amounts to less than 40 per cent.

Application

The application is made online. Click the button “Apply” to begin the application procedure.

When applying for admission to research studies, always attach the following documents:

The form: Application form for admission to research studies.

Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Proof of completed higher education, if applicable degree certificates.

Independent project (degree project).

Copies of relevant course/degree certificates and references verifying eligibility and criteria met

As a general rule, applications and enclosures should be written in Swedish, English, Norwegian and Danish. Documents written in other languages must be translated into Swedish or English by an authorised translator. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from the Swedish Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency (www.kammarkollegiet.se).

When assessing higher education credentials from abroad, Örebro University follows the principles for validation applied by the Swedish Council for Higher Education (UHR). Applicants with higher education qualifications from abroad are recommended to contact UHR (http://www.uhr.se/) to have their qualifications assessed.

An application for admission to the programme is by default also an application for a doctoral studentship.

The application deadline is 18-09-2020. We look forward to receiving your application!

Fonte/Source: http://web103.reachmee.com/ext/I003/354/main?site=12&validator=fe5113edcdf298b951d93f1ee85f632e&lang=UK&rmpage=job&rmjob=6852