(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (CANADA), lun 31 maggio 2021
Former U of T graduate students Ido Katri (Faculty of Law), Kieran Quinn (Institute of Health Policy, Management, and Evaluation), and Mingyang Wei (Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering) have been awarded the prestigious Governor General’s Gold Medal for academic excellence. The medal, awarded each year to three students determined to have the highest academic standing, is one of the highest honours reserved for graduate students in Canada.
Fonte/Source: https://www.law.utoronto.ca/news/doctoral-graduate-ido-katri-awarded-governor-generals-gold-medal-academic-excellence