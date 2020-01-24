24 Gennaio 2020
DO YOU RECOGNISE THIS MAN WANTED IN CONNECTION WITH A SEXUAL ASSAULT?

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London ven 24 gennaio 2020

Detectives are appealing for information and help to identify a man after a child reported being sexually assaulted.

At 00:30hrs on Friday, 22 November 2019 police received a report of a 13-year-old girl having been approached by a man at 06:48hrs on Thursday, 21 November 2019 as she walked along Norfolk Road, Thornton Heath.

The suspect grabbed the victim, dragged her along the road, and sexually assaulted her.

Following a struggle the child managed to escape.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5ft 6ins tall, with hair in cornrows. At the time of the offence he was wearing a black puffer jacket, grey trousers and black shoes.

Detective Constable Penelope Rea investigating said: “I am very keen to hear from anyone who can identify the male in the picture. If you think you have seen this male or know who he is please get in touch.

“Your call could remove a criminal from your area or you could help eliminate someone from our enquiries.”

The child continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting , Tweet @MetCC or call independany charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Fonte/Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/do-you-recognise-this-man-wanted-in-connection-with-a-sexual-assault-392460?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=Subscription&utm_content=news

