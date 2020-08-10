lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
DO ENHANCED COLLECTIVE ACTION CLAUSES AFFECT SOVEREIGN BORROWING COSTS?

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), lun 10 agosto 2020

Kay Chung
Michael G. Papaioannou

August 7, 2020

Free Download.

Disclaimer: IMF Working Papers describe research in progress by the author(s) and are published to elicit comments and to encourage debate. The views expressed in IMF Working Papers are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its Executive Board, or IMF management.

Summary:

This paper analyzes the effects of including collective action clauses (CACs) and enhanced CACs in international (nondomestic law-governed) sovereign bonds on sovereigns’ borrowing costs, using secondary-market bond yield spreads. Our findings indicate that inclusion of enhanced CACs, introduced in August 2014, is associated with lower borrowing costs for both noninvestment-grade and investment-grade issuers. These results suggest that market participants do not associate the use of CACs and enhanced CACs with borrowers’ moral hazard, but instead consider their implied benefits of an orderly and efficient debt resolution process in case of restructuring.

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2020/08/07/Do-Enhanced-Collective-Action-Clauses-Affect-Sovereign-Borrowing-Costs-48960

