(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), gio 10 giugno 2021 The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will host a training webinar Tuesday, June 22 to provide guidance for the state’s Pharmaceutical Rule adopted in January 2021, addressing changes to management standards for hazardous waste pharmaceuticals, as well as changes to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Final Rule P075 listing for nicotine waste.

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2021/06/10/dnrec-to-hold-pharmaceutical-rule-training-webinar/