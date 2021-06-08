(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), mar 08 giugno 2021 The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control issued a shelter-in-place directive this afternoon for a half-mile radius around the crash scene of this morning’s accident on Interstate-95 involving a trailer load of organic peroxide, which is considered a hazardous material.

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2021/06/08/dnrec-issues-shelter-in-place-directive-for-new-castle-county-after-i-95-crash-involving-hazardous-material/