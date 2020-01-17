17 Gennaio 2020
DNREC FISH & WILDLIFE NATURAL RESOURCES POLICE BLOTTER: JAN. 6-12

(AGENPARL) – State of Delaware (USA), ven 17 gennaio 2020

DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Blotter: Jan. 6-12 – State of Delaware News

Reminder for the week: Save these dates for 2020!

Picture of the DNREC Fish & Wildlife Police ShieldDOVER – DNREC’s Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police promote fish and wildlife conservation and boating and public safety through outreach, education, and law enforcement actions that increase public compliance with laws and regulations. From Jan. 6-12, officers made 1,287 public contacts and responded to 63 complaints regarding possible violations of laws and regulations or requests to assist the public.

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources in the Community

  • Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police officers discussed their role and reviewed safe hunting practices, hunting laws, and what to expect when checked by an officer in the field with attendees of a Hunter Education Class held at the Little Creek Hunter Education Training Center.

Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police Actions

Officers issued a total of 37 citations involving various violations for the purposes of:

Wildlife Conservation: Setting traps without required permanent tag, failure to check antlerless deer within 24 hours, hunting migratory waterfowl without required federal waterfowl stamp, and trespass to hunt.

Public Safety: Possession, purchase, ownership, or control of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited, operating a motor vehicle without insurance*, driving without using headlights, possession of marijuana – civil*, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Other: Trespassing after hours on a state wildlife area*, damaging state property on a wildlife area*, operating an unregistered motor vehicle on a state wildlife area*, operating a motor vehicle off an established roadway on a state wildlife area*, operating a motor vehicle without registration in possession*, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving with an expired license, and possession of alcohol on a state forest.

*Includes citation(s) issued at the C&D Canal Conservation Area and associated Michael N. Castle Trail.

DNREC’s Division of Fish & Wildlife recognizes and thanks the majority of anglers, hunters, and boaters who comply with Delaware’s fishing, hunting, and boating laws and regulations. The public can report fish, wildlife, and boating violations to the Delaware Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police by calling or using the free smartphone DENRP Tip app downloaded from the Google Play Store or iTunes App Store. Wildlife violations can be reported anonymously to Operation Game Theft by calling , going online to http://de.gov/ogt, or using the DENRP Tip app; Verizon customers can connect to Operation Game Theft directly by dialing #OGT.

Are you AWARE?
DNREC’s Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police remind the public to save the following 2020 dates for events that promote and provide opportunities for family outdoor recreation:

Annual Youth Fishing Tournament – Saturday, June 6, 2020
National Fishing and Boating Week – June 6-14, 2020

More information will be provided closer and prior to the events.

Follow Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/DEFWNRPolice/.

Follow Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police on Twitter, https://twitter.com/DE_FW_NRPolice.

Contact: Sgt. Brooke Mitchell, Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police, , or .

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2020/01/17/dnrec-fish-wildlife-natural-resources-police-blotter-jan-6-12/

