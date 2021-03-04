DND INVESTS IN CANADIAN SOLUTIONS TO COVID-19 CHALLENGES

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), gio 04 marzo 2021 The safety and well-being of Canadians are a top priority for the Government of Canada as the fight against COVID-19 continues. By demonstrating organizational agility and responsiveness, the Department of National Defence (DND) continues to work collaboratively with our colleagues across government to contribute positively to these efforts.

