martedì, Agosto 11, 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEAN SPICER OF NEWSMAX TV’S SPICER &…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 11, 2020

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEAN SPICER OF NEWSMAX TV’S SPICER &…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH SEAN SPICER OF NEWSMAX TV’S SPICER &…

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO THE CZECH REPUBLIC FOR CONSULTATIONS WITH VALUED ALLY…

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN TO HOST WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

SECRETARY POMPEO TRAVELS TO THE CZECH REPUBLIC FOR CONSULTATIONS WITH VALUED ALLY…

DEPUTY SECRETARY OF STATE STEPHEN E. BIEGUN TO HOST WOMEN’S GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT…

UNITED STATES : 2020 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT…

UNITED STATES : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-INSURANCE SUPERVISION AND REGULATION

Agenparl

DNAZYME-BASED LABEL-FREE FLUORESCENT PROBE FOR GUANOSINE-5′-TRIPHOSPHATE DETECTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 11 agosto 2020

Guanosine-5′-triphosphate (GTP) plays a key role in many important biological processes of cells. It is not only a primer for DNA replication and one of the four essential nucleoside triphosphates for mRNA synthesis, but also an energy source for translation and other important cellular processes. It can be converted to adenine nucleoside triphosphate (ATP), and the intracellular GTP level is closely related to the specific pathological state, so it is crucial to establish a simple and accurate method for the detection of GTP. Deoxyribozyme has unique catalytic and structural properties. One of deoxyribozymes which is named as DK2 with self-phosphorylation ability can transfer a phosphate from GTP to the 5′ end in the presence of manganese(II). While lambda exonuclease (λexo) catalyzes the gradual hydrolysis of double-stranded DNA molecules phosphorylated at the 5′-end from 5′ to 3′, but cannot cleave the 5′-OH end. The fluorescent dye SYBR Green I (SG I) can bind to dsDNA and prodecue the significant fluorescence, but it can only give out weak fluorescence when it is mixed with single strand. Here, we present a novel unlabeled fluorescence assay for GTP based on the self-phosphorylation of deoxyribozyme DK2 and the specific hydrolysis of λexo. Owing to the advantages of simple operation, high sensitivity, good specificity, low cost and without fluorophore (quenching group) labeling, this method has a great potential in the application of biology.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/a4XwbFJbZvM/D0AN01334J

Post collegati

DNAZYME-BASED LABEL-FREE FLUORESCENT PROBE FOR GUANOSINE-5′-TRIPHOSPHATE DETECTION

Redazione

CON-SMT–00074 – ELLIOTT B. BLOCK WBQC AMENDED AN – CONSUMMATED

Redazione

DEVELOPMENT OF MOFS-BASED HETEROSTRUCTURES FOR PHOTOCATALYTIC HYDROGEN EVOLUTION

Redazione

ORGANOCHALCOGEN LIGANDS IN CATALYSIS OF OXIDATION OF ALCOHOLS AND TRANSFER HYDROGENATION

Redazione

MULTIPLE MEMOS FROM THE 1955-1965 FOMC MEETINGS ARE NOW AVAILABLE.

Redazione

THE AUGUST 6, 2020 TRANSACTIONS REPORT FOR THE TROUBLED ASSET RELIEF PROGRAM IS NOW AVAILABLE.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More