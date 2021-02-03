mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
DNA ORIGAMI: AN OUTSTANDING PLATFORM FOR FUNCTIONS IN NANOPHOTONICS AND CANCER THERAPY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), wed 03 february 2021

Owing to the proposal and evolution of DNA origami technique during the past decade, DNA molecules were utilized as building blocks for the precise construction of nanoscale architectures. Benefited from the prominent programmability of DNA molecules, the sequence-dependent recognition mechanism and robust complementation among DNA strands make it possible to customize almost arbitrary structures. Such assembly strategy bypasses some of the confines of conventional fabrication methods, fabrication accuracy and complexity of target product are unprecedentedly promoted as well. Furthermore, due to the spatial addressability of the final products, nanostructures assembled through DNA origami technique can also be served as the versatile platform for spatial positioning of functional elements which represented by colloidal nanoparticles (NPs), the subsequent fabrication of heterogeneous functional nanoarchitectures is realized via modifying colloidal NPs with DNA strands and manipulating them to be anchored into DNA origami templates. This arouses the investigation of some novel properties in nanophotonics and therapeutic effect towards some diseases. In this review, we report a survey of some crucial progress in the development of DNA origami design, assembly and structural analysis, as well as summarize available applications in nanophotonics and cancer therapy based on the objects-dressed DNA origami complex. Moreover, we will elucidate our perspective over the development of this field and discuss the potential directions of this kinds of application-oriented nanomanufacturing.

Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/x2Ygh8kaW7c/D0AN02160A

