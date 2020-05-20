DNA DAMAGE IS INVERSELY ASSOCIATED TO BLOOD LEVELS OF DHA AND EPA FATTY ACIDS IN BRAZILIAN CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 20 maggio 2020

Food Funct., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/C9FO02551K, Paper

Tamiris Trevisan de Barros, Vinicius de Paula Venâncio, Lívia Cristina Hernandes, Lusânia Maria Greggi Antunes, Elaine Hillesheim, Roberta Garcia Salomão, Mariana Giaretta Mathias, Carolina Almeida Coelho-Landell, Roseli Borges Donegá Toffano, Maria Olimpia Ribeiro do Vale Almada, José Simon Camelo-, Sofia Moco, Fábio da Veiga Ued, Jim Kaput, Jacqueline Pontes Monteiro

This study aimed to investigate the association between DNA damage and blood levels of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), retinol, beta-carotene and riboflavin in Brazilian children and adolescents.

