DNA DAMAGE AND FAULTY REPAIR JOINTLY CAUSE MUTATIONS

(European Molecular Biology Laboratory – European Bioinformatics Institute) By analysing genomic data from worms, scientists detailed how mutations are caused by a combination of DNA damage and inaccurate repair. This shows that a single DNA-damaging agent can generate a multitude of mutational signatures depending on the repair mechanisms involved in fixing the original damage. The research could help pinpoint the causes of mutations found in the genomes of cancer patients and healthy individuals.

