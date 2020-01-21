(agenparl) – london mar 21 gennaio 2020

Latest Bill

This Bill

is being prepared for publication.

Latest news on the Divorce (Financial Provision) Bill [HL] >

First reading took place on 20 January. This stage is a formality that signals the start of the Bill’s journey through the Lords.

Second reading – the general debate on all aspects of the Bill – is yet to be scheduled.

Summary of the Divorce (Financial Provision) Bill [HL] >

A bill to amend the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 and make provision in connection with financial settlements following divorce