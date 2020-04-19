DIVISIONS AND WORK PACKAGES

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, dom 19 aprile 2020
1. Enabling Science and Materials
Leader: Stephan Roche, ICN2, Spain
Deputy: Alberto Morpurgo, Université de Geneve, Switzerland
|
Work Package 1:
Enabling Research
|
Work Package 2:
Spintronics
|
Work Package 3:
Enabling Materials
2. Health, Medicine and Sensors
Leader: Kostas Kostarelos, The University of Manchester, United Kingdom
Deputy: Maurizio Prato, University of Trieste, Italy
|
Work Package 4:
Health and Environment
|
Work Package 5:
Biomedical Technologies
|
Work Package 6:
Sensors
3. Electronics and Photonics Integration
Leader: Marco Romagnoli, CNIT, Italy
Deputy: Maria Smolander, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd
|
Work Package 7:
Electronic Devices
|
Work Package 8:
Photonics and Optoelectronics
|
Work Package 9:
Flexible Electronics
|
Work Package 10:
Wafer-Scale System Integration
|
4. Energy, Composites and Production
Leader: Vittorio Pellegrini, BeDimensional, Italy
Deputy: Xinliang Feng, TU Dresden, Germany
|
Work Package 11:
Energy Generation
|
Work Package 12:
Energy Storage
|
Work Package 13:
Functional Foams and Coatings
|
Work Package 14:
Composites
|
Work Package 15:
Production
|
5. Partnering Division
Leader: Yuri Svirko, University of Eastern Finland, Finland
Deputy: Jan Erik Hanssen, Graphitene Ltd., UK
6. Administration and Services
Leader: Rebecca Waters, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden
Deputy: TBD
|
Work Package 16:
Innovation
|
Work Package 17:
Dissemination
|
Work Package 18:
Management
|
|
|
Fonte/Source: http://graphene-flagship.eu/project/divisions