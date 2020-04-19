lunedì, Aprile 20, 2020
DIVISIONS AND WORK PACKAGES

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, dom 19 aprile 2020

​​​​1. Enabling Science and Materials

Leader: Stephan Roche, ICN2, Spain
Deputy: Alberto Morpurgo, Université de Geneve, Switzerland

 
Work Package 1: 
Enabling Research

 
Work Package 2:
Spintronics

 
Work Package 3:
Enabling Materials

2. Health, Medicine and Sensors

Leader: Kostas Kostarelos, The University of Manchester, United Kingdom
Deputy: Maurizio Prato, University of Trieste, Italy


 
Work Package 4: 
Health and Environment

 
Work Package 5:
Biomedical Technologies

 
Work Package 6:
Sensors

3. Electronics and Photonics Integration

Leader: Marco Romagnoli, CNIT, Italy
Deputy: Maria Smolander, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd


Work Package 7:
Electronic Devices
Work Package 8:
Photonics and Optoelectronics
Work Package 9:
Flexible Electronics

Work Package 10: 
Wafer-Scale System Integration

4. Energy, Composites and Production

​Leader: Vittorio Pellegrini, BeDimensional, Italy​
Deputy: Xinliang Feng, TU Dresden, Germany

 
Work Package 11: 
Energy Generation

 
Work Package 12: 
Energy Storage

 
Work Package 13:
Functional Foams and Coatings


Work Package 14: 
Composites

 
Work Package 15:
Production

5. Partnering Division

​Leader: Yuri Svirko, University of Eastern Finland, Finland
Deputy: Jan Erik Hanssen, Graphitene Ltd., UK


​6. Administration and Services​

Leader: Rebecca Waters, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden​
Deputy: TBD

 
Work Package 16:
Innovation

Work Package 17:
Dissemination

 
Work Package 18:
Management


 




Fonte/Source: http://graphene-flagship.eu/project/divisions

