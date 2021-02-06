DIVISION OF INCLUSION AND EQUITY APPOINTS TWO DEPUTY TITLE IX COORDINATORS

Clemson University appointed two deputy Title IX coordinators to ensure institutional compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of the 1972 Civil Rights Act. Clemson’s designated Title IX coordinator and deputy coordinators oversee Clemson’s compliance with the law. Their responsibilities include coordinating the response to sexual discrimination complaints, responding to Title IX inquiries, tracking incidents and trends involving sexual harassment and violence, publicizing Clemson’s policies and providing Title IX compliance training.

Jennifer Goree, director of Healthy Campus, will serve as deputy Title IX coordinator for students and Latoya Daniels, strategic consultant for Human Resources, will serve as deputy Title IX coordinator for employees.

Jennifer Goree

“I am so pleased Jennifer and Latoya have agreed to serve as deputy Title IX coordinators and assisting our community with this very important work,” said Executive Director of Equity Compliance and Title IX Coordinator Alesia Smith. “Interpersonal violence prevention and support is critical to the success of our students and employees and having Jennifer and Latoya serving in these roles will provide additional support in addressing student and employee needs. I look forward to working with them.”

Goree said she is honored to have the opportunity to assist in such an important area.

“Effectively preventing and addressing sexual harassment, sexual assault and other forms of interpersonal violence is critical,” she said. “I look forward to contributing to the efforts to establish and nurture a caring community, which is essential to the health, wellbeing and safety of our campus and meeting our goals as a university.”

Latoya Daniels

Daniels said she hopes to help foster a trusting climate at Clemson, where survivors feel comfortable coming forward.

“I am honored to be selected and to serve as a deputy Title IX Coordinator at Clemson. In addition to ensuring compliance as a University, it is important students, faculty and staff have a caring and objective resource if they ever wish to file a complaint regarding sexual misconduct, relationship violence or gender-based harassment and discrimination.”

Please Note: Title IX Coordinators and Deputy Coordinators are not a confidential source of support. While they will address complaints with sensitivity and will keep information as private as possible, confidentiality cannot be guaranteed. For confidential resources, please contact a confidential resource.