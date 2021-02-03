mercoledì, Febbraio 3, 2021
Breaking News

IL PAPA: IMPEGNARSI NELLA FRATELLANZA OGNI GIORNO DELL’ANNO

CENTRODESTRA, RIMASTO COMPATTO, VERTICE APERTO CON UN APPLAUSO SPONTANEO DEI PRESENTI

POWER ROLL: BRINGING CHEAP SOLAR POWER TO AFRICA AND INDIA

GOVERNO, DRAGHI AL QUIRINALE DA MATTARELLA

IL PAPA: SENZA LITURGIA NON C’è CRISTIANESIMO

PROPOSTA DI <I>PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA</I>: SEGUITO ESAME IN COMMISSIONI…

THE ARCTIC, A KEY REGION FOR THE EU AND GLOBAL SECURITY

SULLE ORME DI SAN FRANCESCO PER COSTRUIRE LA VIA DELLA FRATELLANZA

ORGANIZZAZIONE E FUNZIONAMENTO CONI: SEGUITO ESAME DECRETO-LEGGE N. 5 IN 7A COMMISSIONE

PROPOSTA DI “PIANO NAZIONALE DI RIPRESA E RESILIENZA”: AVVIATO ESAME IN COMMISSIONI…

Agenparl

DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION POLICIES IN PRACTICE: REFLECTIONS FROM THE UK NATIONAL SECURITY COMMUNITY – EVENT FOR RUSI’S REDEFINING EXPERTISE IN DEFENCE AND SECURITY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mer 03 febbraio 2021

While the benefits of prioritising diversity and inclusion within an organisation are by now generally accepted, translating these into concrete institutional commitments remains a challenge. This is also true of organisations in the defence and security space, both inside and outside government. The event will identify the approaches, best practices, as well as opportunities and challenges related to the implementation of diversity and inclusion within the UK defence and security policy community. The event will aim to offer a frank discussion on the task of incorporating commitments to diversity and inclusion into recruitment and retention efforts, institutional cultures, and – critically – the broader daily operations of the UK’s defence and security establishments. We will draw on the expertise and experience of senior leadership and external experts implementing diversity and inclusion in the various organisational cultures and operations of government agencies.

This is the second in a series organised as part of RUSI’s new initiative Rebalancing Expertise in Defence and Security (REDS), a project aimed at addressing the often insufficient diversity and inclusion of a range of voices in our field. For more details on the initiative, or to watch our first event, visit the REDS page.

Discussants:

Catherine Day – Deputy Director, Integrated Review and National Security Culture, Diversity and Inclusion, Cabinet Office

Martin Short – Head of Wellbeing, Diversity and Inclusion, Defence Intelligence

The event is chaired by Tom Plant – Director of Proliferation and Nuclear Policy, RUSI 

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you have any questions, please e-mail Živilė Kulevičiūtė, Events Manager, <a

Event Date: 
Monday, February 15, 2021 – 2:00pm to 3:00pm
Open to: 
All
Register Now
This event will examine the role that diversity and inclusion plays in the day-to-day operations of the UK’s defence and security policy institutions and identify the practical applications of the concept.
Sold Out: 

Fonte/Source: https://rusi.org/event/diversity-and-inclusion-policies-practice-reflections-uk-national-security-community-event

Post collegati

STRUCTURAL CHARACTERIZATION AND STATISTICAL PROPERTIES OF JAMMED SOFT ELLIPSOIDS PACKING

Redazione

ELEZIONI DEI RAPPRESENTANTI DEGLI STUDENTI, DEI DOTTORANDI, DEGLI SPECIALIZZANDI E DEGLI ASSEGNISTI NEL CONSIGLIO E NELLA GIUNTA DEL DIPARTIMENTO

Redazione

NATIONAL STATISTICS: BUILDING MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS STATISTICS: JANUARY 2021

Redazione

INFORMAZIONE MODIFICA AL PIANO COMUNALE PER IL TERRITORIO ED IL PAESAGGIO N. 690

Redazione

INVESTIGATING THE INNATE SELECTIVITY ISSUES OF METHANE TO METHANOL: CONSIDERATION OF AN AQUEOUS ENVIRONMENT

Redazione

PRE-REGULATION OF THE PLANAR CHIRALITY OF PILLAR[5]ARENES FOR PREPARING DISCRETE CHIRAL NANOTUBES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More