DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION POLICIES IN PRACTICE: REFLECTIONS FROM THE UK NATIONAL SECURITY COMMUNITY – EVENT FOR RUSI’S REDEFINING EXPERTISE IN DEFENCE AND SECURITY

While the benefits of prioritising diversity and inclusion within an organisation are by now generally accepted, translating these into concrete institutional commitments remains a challenge. This is also true of organisations in the defence and security space, both inside and outside government. The event will identify the approaches, best practices, as well as opportunities and challenges related to the implementation of diversity and inclusion within the UK defence and security policy community. The event will aim to offer a frank discussion on the task of incorporating commitments to diversity and inclusion into recruitment and retention efforts, institutional cultures, and – critically – the broader daily operations of the UK’s defence and security establishments. We will draw on the expertise and experience of senior leadership and external experts implementing diversity and inclusion in the various organisational cultures and operations of government agencies.

This is the second in a series organised as part of RUSI’s new initiative Rebalancing Expertise in Defence and Security (REDS), a project aimed at addressing the often insufficient diversity and inclusion of a range of voices in our field. For more details on the initiative, or to watch our first event, visit the REDS page.

Discussants:

Catherine Day – Deputy Director, Integrated Review and National Security Culture, Diversity and Inclusion, Cabinet Office

Martin Short – Head of Wellbeing, Diversity and Inclusion, Defence Intelligence

The event is chaired by Tom Plant – Director of Proliferation and Nuclear Policy, RUSI

