martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
DIVERSE RING-OPENING REACTIONS OF RHODIUM η4-AZABORETE COMPLEXES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 04 agosto 2020

Sequential treatment of [Rh(COE)2Cl]2 (COE = cyclooctene) with PiPr3, alkyne derivatives and tBuN≡BMes (Mes = 2,4,6-trimethylphenyl) provided functionalized rhodium η4-1,2-azaborete complexes of the form (η4-azaborete)RhCl(PiPr3). The scope of this reaction was expanded to encompass alkynes with hydrogen, alkyl, aryl, ferrocenyl, alkynyl, azaborinyl and boronate ester substituents. Treatment of these complexes with PMe3 led to insertion of the rhodium atom into the B-C bond of the BNC2 ring, forming 1-rhoda-3,2-azaboroles. Addition of N-heterocyclic carbenes to azaborete complexes led to highly unusual rearrangements to rhodium κ1,η2-aminoborylallene complexes via deprotonation and C-N bond cleavage. Heating and photolysis of an azaborete complex also led to rupture of the C-N bond followed by subsequent rearrangements, yielding an η4-aminoborylallene complex and two isomeric η4-butadiene complexes.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/6R14I3xow9s/D0SC02283G

