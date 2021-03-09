DIVERSE NEURAL SIGNALS ARE KEY TO RICH VISUAL INFORMATION!

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 09 marzo 2021 (National Research Council of Science & Technology) To further improve the quality of prosthetic artificial vision, Dr. Maesoon Im’s group of the Brain Science Institute at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology(KIST) applied computational neuroscience and information theory to neural signals of the retina. The research team revealed that high signal heterogeneity from different retinal ganglion cells is a key element for efficient transmission of visual information.

